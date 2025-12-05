How to make 3D caricatures of yourself with Gemini Nano Banana Pro: A step-by-step guide

Google has shared a fresh set of prompts to help users create these stylised digital versions, and the feature has quickly gained traction.

Google has unveiled yet another viral trend powered by its Nano Banana Pro model, with users across social platforms now generating 3D caricatures of themselves. The company has shared a fresh set of prompts to help users create these stylised digital versions, and the feature has quickly gained traction among those experimenting with AI-generated imagery.

The tech giant has outlined the exact prompt required to build a 3D caricature using Nano Banana Pro, detailing how users can achieve expressive, polished results. The prompt is as follows:

Prompt:

A highly stylised 3D caricature of the person in the uploaded image, with expressive facial features and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft ambient lighting. Bold colour background to emphasise the character’s charm and presence.

How to create a 3D caricature of yourself using Nano Banana Pro

– Open the Gemini app or visit the website – Ensure you are signed in to your Google account, ideally one linked to a Google AI Pro subscription – Tap the tools icon beneath the search bar and choose create images – Upload your picture to Gemini and paste the prompt provided above

A handy tip is that you can ask Gemini to refine or correct the image if the outcome is not quite right. If you are unsure about the clarity or strength of your prompt, you can request ChatGPT or another AI tool to help polish it.

Users can also remove the Gemini watermark before uploading the image to social media by heading to Qwen and asking its image editor to take out the icon at the bottom-right corner.

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 3:25 PM