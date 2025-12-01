Storyboard18 Awards For Creativity: India’s Culture-Makers, This Stage Is Yours

Culture no longer moves in slow, predictable arcs. It shifts by the second — through a meme, a reel, a voice, a live moment, a brand’s audacity. To honour the creators driving these shifts, Storyboard18 unveils the SACs: Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity, India’s definitive platform for modern advertising and brand storytelling.

These awards focus on the creative work that shaped India’s year — work that entered conversations, defined moods, set trends, nudged behaviours and made brands feel culturally alive.

ENTER NOW: Submit entries here!

Why SACs Matter Now

Traditional awards celebrate legacy formats. SACs honours culture-first creativity—the ideas that sparked discussions, rewired consumer expectations and blended storytelling with technology. From AR-driven experiences to social stunts, from creator collaborations to iconic brand films, SACs celebrates all the ways stories show up today.

Built for Every Corner of the Creative Ecosystem

SACs is intentionally inclusive—open to agencies, brands, content studios, tech platforms, production houses and solo creators. Because today, creativity can come from anywhere. Innovations can come from a campaign, a design experiment, a young reel creator or a seasoned creative director.

With 9 core categories and 3 special honours—from Digital & Social Innovation to Creative Effectiveness and YoungGuns—the awards recognise both breakthrough thinking and high-impact craft.

A Jury That Understands the Zeitgeist

The SACs jury blends India’s top advertising leaders with platform specialists and independent creators—people who understand how culture behaves and how creativity influences it.

Judging goes beyond craft—it evaluates cultural impact, creative bravery and how well the work fits the moment.

Entries Now Open

If you’ve shaped conversations, nudged culture or pushed creativity into new formats, this platform is built for you.

Submit your entries by January 15, 2026, and claim your place among India’s culture-makers.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 8:51 AM