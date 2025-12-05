IndiGo chaos deepens, stranded flyer pleads boss 'not to fire him’ amid flight cancellations

Another passenger in the video stated that airline staff had informed them their flight could not depart because the captain had not arrived.

IndiGo faced a major operational meltdown on Friday as more than 400 flights were cancelled across India, triggering widespread chaos at key airports and leaving passengers stranded for hours with little clarity or assistance, according to multiple social media posts and emerging reports. The airline halted all departures from Delhi until midnight as the disruption intensified and frustration among travellers grew.

For the past two days, images and videos circulated online showing IndiGo passengers alleging that repeated pleas at help desks were going unanswered, with many expressing anger and helplessness over the lack of communication from the airline.

A clip shared by Ayush Kuchya on X showed distressed passengers waiting at the terminal, with one traveller becoming emotional and saying that someone should inform his boss not to dismiss him as he was unable to reach work due to the cancellations. Another passenger in the video stated that airline staff had informed them their flight could not depart because the captain had not arrived, while an elderly flyer said he no longer trusted the airline after the prolonged delay.

My @IndiGo6E flight is delayed for hours and passengers are stuck with no clear communication. I even have a video of people raising concerns. This needs urgent attention. #IndiGo #Delay #6E979 pic.twitter.com/iKKdGftKoo — Ayush Kuchya (@KuchyaAyush) December 3, 2025

Kuchya stated that his father-in-law was unwell and he remained helpless as the family awaited updates from IndiGo, adding in his post that his flight had been delayed for hours and passengers were stuck without clear communication. He said the matter needed urgent attention. Similar accounts, photos and videos from airports across multiple Indian cities continued to emerge through the day as the disruption snowballed into one of IndiGo’s most significant operational breakdowns in recent months.

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 3:39 PM