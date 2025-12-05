IndiGo cancels 400-plus flights, leaving passengers stranded nationwide

India’s air travel sector faced severe disruption on Friday as IndiGo’s operational issues entered the fourth consecutive day, resulting in more than 400 fresh cancellations in the morning alone. So far 1000 flights have been scrapped, while several passengers left stranded at major airports across the country.

Passengers at multiple airports reported being stuck for hours with little clarity on alternative arrangements. At the Ahmedabad airport, travellers heading to destinations such as Varanasi said they had been waiting for nearly half a day without basic support. Many also found that shifting to other airlines was nearly impossible due to a steep rise in ticket prices, with fares on several routes doubling or even tripling as demand surged.

The impact was most visible at major metro airports. Delhi recorded the highest number of disruptions, with 225 IndiGo flights cancelled. Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad also reported significant numbers, while Pune logged 32 early-morning cancellations and saw one incoming flight diverted to Hyderabad due to operational constraints.

Airport authorities issued fresh advisories urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to terminals, acknowledging that the ongoing challenges were affecting the punctuality and availability of domestic services. Despite these alerts, many passengers said they only discovered their cancellations upon arrival at the airport, jeopardising important commitments such as weddings and business engagements.

The situation also triggered political reactions, with opposition leaders linking the wave of cancellations to deeper structural issues in India’s aviation sector. They argued that policies enabling market concentration and limiting competition had left travellers vulnerable, as seen in the current wave of delays, last-minute cancellations and the lack of viable alternatives.

Over the past four days, IndiGo has cancelled more than 1,000 flights. Many passengers across cities reported little or no communication regarding their flight status. The airline has attributed the ongoing disruptions to unspecified operational challenges. Meanwhile, airfares on other carriers have surged sharply, and authorities continue to advise travellers to monitor updates closely before heading to airports.

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 11:38 AM