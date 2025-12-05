IndiGo crisis: DGCA eases pilot duty rules until Feb 10; Regulator to review every 15 days

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun partially relaxing key Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules as IndiGo continues to face its most severe operational crisis to date. The regulator withdrew its instruction that barred substitution of weekly rest with accumulated leave, easing a rule that had complicated crew rostering amid an acute shortage. According to News18, DGCA said the step was necessary to ensure continuity of operations as IndiGo struggles with mass cancellations linked to Phase-2 implementation of the court-mandated FDTL norms effective November 1.

This comes as IndiGo’s disruptions have crossed 1,200 cancellations in recent weeks, including 1,232 in November alone, 755 directly tied to FDTL and crew-availability issues. On-time performance has collapsed from 84.1% in October to 67.7% in November, touching 19.7% on December 3 and dipping to 8.5% at some major airports. Friday saw the worst-hit day yet: all IndiGo domestic departures from Delhi were cancelled until midnight, with the airport confirming that all 235 flights scheduled for the day were scrapped.

New DGCA relaxations to contain the crisis

In addition to allowing substitution of leave for weekly rest, DGCA has granted IndiGo a one-time conditional exemption from crucial night-duty restrictions to stabilise operations. Pilots may now undertake up to six night landings, a major relaxation from the FDTL-mandated limit of two. The regulator has also temporarily withdrawn the rule prohibiting more than two consecutive night duties, giving IndiGo greater flexibility to rebuild rosters.

The regulator said these relaxations, effective immediately, will remain valid until February 10 and will be reviewed every 15 days. Officials have described the move as a “one-time, conditional measure” meant solely to restore operational stability. On Thursday, a day earlier, DGCA had already relaxed flying-time caps by extending the maximum consecutive duty hours from 12 to 14, marking the second adjustment to FDTL rules in under 24 hours.

What are FDTL norms?

FDTL norms set the maximum number of hours a pilot may fly, the total time they may be on duty, the number of night shifts they may operate and the minimum rest required between operations. Designed to reduce fatigue risks, the revised norms were implemented in two phases and fully enforced by November 1, 2025.

The updated provisions included:

48 consecutive hours of weekly rest

Night defined as 12 am–6 am (earlier 12 am–5 am)

Maximum of two night landings per pilot

No more than two consecutive night duties

Mandatory roster adjustments and quarterly fatigue reporting

These changes were intended to bring India’s fatigue-management practices closer to global norms, with stricter limits on night operations and longer rest requirements.

Why are FDTL rules back in the news?

DGCA formally notified the updated norms last year, requiring compliance from June 1, 2024. After airline requests, it permitted phased implementation beginning July 1, 2025 and concluding on November 1, 2025. It is this transition, particularly Phase-2 from November 1, that has exposed major gaps in crew availability.

The sharpest disruptions have hit Indigo, which has been reporting multiple cancellations daily since late November and admitted that “actual crew requirements for the new norms exceeded initial anticipation.” According to DGCA, IndiGo has sought operational variations for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and told the regulator that “normalised and stable operations” will only be restored by that date.

Why do fatigue limits matter?

Fatigue is globally recognised as a major aviation risk, affecting decision-making, reaction time and situational awareness, especially during red-eye rotations and night landings. Stricter FDTL frameworks aim to prevent errors caused by cognitive overload by ensuring pilots receive adequate rest. However, they also require more robust crew planning and staffing buffers—areas where IndiGo appears to have fallen short during the transition.

Are airlines pushing for relaxations?

Airlines have argued that the new norms, particularly Phase-2, were introduced at a time when winter schedules are tight and demand is high. They say roster redesigns are complex and need months. DGCA, however, has made it clear that Indigo underestimated its crew requirements and did not plan adequately for the shift.

Pilot unions disagree with airlines entirely. The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) has accused carriers of “arm-twisting” the regulator by allowing large-scale cancellations to highlight impracticality of the norms. They argue airlines had ample time to prepare but delayed restructuring, maintained hiring freezes and used the crisis to push for exemptions.

What does the disruption signal for Indian aviation?

The crisis underscores the tension between safety-driven fatigue rules and stretched operating models in a market where airlines run near full utilisation. Indigo’s CEO, as per media reports, has indicated recovery could take weeks, with the airline continuing to cancel hundreds of flights a day.

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 2:33 PM