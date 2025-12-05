Sam Altman explores multibillion-dollar space ventures in bid to rival Elon Musk

This is not the first time Sam Altman has been linked to ventures that could compete with Elon Musk.

The rivalry between OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and Tesla and SpaceX head Elon Musk appears set to extend well beyond the technology sector, with new reports suggesting Altman is now exploring ambitions outside Earth. According to The Wall Street Journal, Altman has examined the possibility of investing billions of dollars in space ventures, including potential partnerships with or acquisitions of rocket companies, in an effort to challenge Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The report stated that Altman entered discussions with Stoke Space, a startup founded in 2020 by former Blue Origin engineers, with proposals involving OpenAI making equity investments aimed at securing a controlling stake. Talks have since stalled, but the development reflects Altman’s growing interest in moving into aerospace. His association with Stoke Space stretches back to his time at Y Combinator, which previously invested in the firm, and he has spoken publicly on podcasts about the idea of building a rocket company.

This is not the first time Altman has been linked to ventures that could compete with Musk. In August, reports said he had co-founded a brain–computer interface startup called Merge Labs, which is expected to rival Musk’s Neuralink as both companies prepare to race toward merging humans with artificial intelligence.

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 3:11 PM