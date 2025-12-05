Eileen Kiernan to exit as IPG Mediabrands merges into Omnicom Media

She will continue in her role until early 2026 to ensure what she described as “a smooth landing” for teams and clients. After 14 years with IPG and taking on the global CEO role in 2023, Kiernan told staff that she plans to move on to “embrace my next adventure, full of family and friends.”

The leadership reshuffle triggered by Omnicom Group’s $13-billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG) continues to intensify, with Eileen Kiernan, Global Chief Executive Officer of IPG Mediabrands, confirming her departure as the media network is folded into the newly established Omnicom Media division.

In an internal memo to employees, Kiernan acknowledged that the consolidation of IPG’s media operations into the Omnicom framework brings significant structural changes and leadership transitions. The merged unit will be overseen by Florian Adamski, formerly CEO of Omnicom Media Group, who now takes charge of the expanded portfolio under the simplified “Omnicom Media” identity.

‘How Will They Run Clients?’: Reddit’s advertising community erupts after Omnicom Town Hall; call merger rollout ‘a complete disaster’

Kiernan noted that the integration has already resulted in layoffs and organisational restructuring across both groups, describing the changes as painful but inevitable. The merger, finalised last week, has led to thousands of job cuts, the closure of three legacy agencies and a broad realignment of business units—one of the largest structural disruptions in the advertising industry in recent memory.

She will continue in her role until early 2026 to ensure what she described as “a smooth landing” for teams and clients. After 14 years with IPG and taking on the global CEO role in 2023, Kiernan told staff that she plans to move on to “embrace my next adventure, full of family and friends.”

Despite the upheaval, she stressed that the combined entity will continue to invest in core capabilities and operate under a unified model, assuring employees that the strategic and operational strengths built across Mediabrands would not be lost in the transition. “It has been the honour of my lifetime to travel alongside you these past three-plus years,” she wrote, closing with a message of optimism and resilience.

Inside Omnicom’s Town Hall: Adamski confronts criticism, outlines new power structure after IPG acquisition

The new Omnicom Media division will house six major agency brands: OMD, Hearts & Science and PHD from Omnicom, along with UM, Initiative and Mediahub from the IPG portfolio. Supporting divisions—Omnicom Media Investment, Outdoor Media Group and Kinesso—will drive commercial delivery, while Acxiom and Annalect will sit within the consolidated structure. Specialist units including Optimum Sports, Fuse, Ptarmigan, TRKKN and influencer unit Creo will also report into the unified organisation.

Omnicom’s Troy Ruhanen defends retiring DDB, FCB & MullenLowe: ‘Relevance matters more than legacy’

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 9:33 AM