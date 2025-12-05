Cloudflare faces major disruption hits Zerodha, Canva and others, issues statement while restoring services

The company’s service status page stated that Cloudflare was investigating problems affecting its Dashboard and related APIs, noting that customer requests were failing or producing errors.

Cloudflare faced another major disruption as users across the world reported difficulties accessing multiple online platforms, with services such as Zerodha, Canva and Downdetector among those affected. According to new reports, the outage left many unable to use essential applications, prompting widespread complaints on social media and monitoring sites, as per several media reports.

The company’s service status page stated that Cloudflare was investigating problems affecting its Dashboard and related APIs, noting that customer requests were failing or producing errors. Cloudflare later informed users that a fix had been implemented and said its team was monitoring the outcome before eventually declaring the incident resolved. The status page also indicated that scheduled maintenance was underway, with updates to follow as necessary.

Cloudflare’s Chief Technology Officer Dane Knecht informed users on X that the issue was impacting network availability. He stated that the outage was not the result of an attack and explained that the root cause stemmed from disabling certain logging features to mitigate a React CVE reported earlier in the week. Knecht added that websites should now be back online and acknowledged the frustration caused by the disruption, confirming that full details would be shared in a forthcoming blog post.

We are aware of the issue impacting the availability of Cloudflare’s network. It was not an attack; root cause was disabling some logging to help mitigate this week’s React CVE.



Will share full details in a blog post today. Sites should be back online now, but I understand the… — Dane Knecht ???? (@dok2001) December 5, 2025

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 3:05 PM