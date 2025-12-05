IndiGo seeks DGCA exemption following 'misjudgment' in crew planning

IndiGo has formally petitioned the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for temporary regulatory relief, acknowledging that disruptions across its network stem from "misjudgment and planning gaps" in implementing the stricter Phase-2 Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. The airline admitted to underestimating the actual crew requirement mandated by the new rules, resulting in an unplanned capacity squeeze and days of heavy cancellations and delays.

In its detailed submission, IndiGo stated it faces "significant transitional challenges" in roster planning and crew availability, challenges compounded by current winter operational constraints. To minimize passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, the carrier requested operational variations from two specific FDTL provisions for its A320 fleet: para 3.11 (definition of night duty) and para 6.1.4 (operations encroaching night duty). The airline has requested these flexibilities remain in effect only until 10 February 2026.

External critics, including the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), argue that the disruptions are not solely due to the new regulations. FIP maintains the trouble is aggravated by a prolonged lean-manpower strategy, including a hiring and pay freeze, despite the airline having a two-year window to prepare for the regulatory changes.

IndiGo has informed the regulator that further cancellations will continue for the next two to three days as part of its network-stabilization process. Starting 8 December, the airline plans to pare down flight operations to curb cascading delays and restore predictability. The carrier assured the DGCA that operations would be fully restored and stable by the target date of 10 February 2026.

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 9:23 AM