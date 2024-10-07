            
      Kunal Bahl joins Shark Tank India Season 4, replacing Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

      Kunal Bahl is the co-founder of Snapdeal & Titan Capital and the Promoter of Unicommerce.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 7, 2024 6:32 PM
      Shark Tank India will be released on Sony LIV

      Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal & Titan Capital and the Promoter of Unicommerce has joined Shark Tank India season 4. He will replace shark Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, in the upcoming season.

      He will be joining the panel of Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO at People Group, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited and Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO at OYO.

      Bahl is a renowned entrepreneur and investor and has built and scaled various technology businesses. He has also invested in over 250 start-ups. Bahl has received numerous accolades, including the Economic Times Entrepreneur of the Year Award, the Joseph Wharton Award for Young Leadership, Fortune's 40 Under 40, amongst others.

      In the latest promo for Shark Tank India Season 4, Kunal Bahl, co-founder and CEO of the e-commerce platform Snapdeal, has been introduced as a new shark. In the promo video, he received a warm welcome from fellow sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and Ritesh Agarwal.

      Additionally, this season will have new hosts, Sahiba Bali and Ashish Solanki. Shark Tank India will be released on Sony LIV. However, the makers have not yet revealed the premiere date.


      First Published on Oct 7, 2024 6:19 PM

