            
  • Home
  • digital
  • ai-as-your-money-coach-an-author-took-control-of-his-finances-without-an-advisor-75888

AI as your money coach? An author took control of his finances without an advisor

In a widely shared Facebook post, entrepreneur and author Adrian Brambila detailed how he overcame financial anxiety and created a clear, sustainable money management routine by using OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 10:00 AM
AI as your money coach? An author took control of his finances without an advisor
Brambila’s experiment has since sparked conversation on social media, with many users intrigued by the potential of free AI tools like ChatGPT to offer practical and personalised financial advice.

Can artificial intelligence help simplify personal finance? For entrepreneur and author Adrian Brambila, it already has.

In a widely shared Facebook post, Brambila detailed how he overcame financial anxiety and created a clear, sustainable money management routine by using OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

According to Brambila, he simply shared his income details with the AI and asked for help building a personalised system. “Just 7 prompts and total clarity over my money,” he wrote, calling the outcome a turning point in how he approached budgeting, saving, and investing.

The AI-generated plan included:

* A zero-based budget, assigning every dollar a purpose * Application of the 50/30/20 rule to divide income * A simplified cash flow tracker * Monthly savings goals linked to personal milestones * Weekly financial check-ins * A beginner-level investment strategy * A full money routine with no reliance on tech tools or paid software

Brambila said the experience gave him back control of his finances and reduced the stress tied to money decisions. “Clarity equals peace of mind,” he noted.

A key part of the strategy was the 50/30/20 rule, a popular budgeting framework that allocates 50% of income to essentials, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to savings or debt repayment. The method is often recommended for its balance between structure and flexibility.

Brambila’s experiment has since sparked conversation on social media, with many users intrigued by the potential of free AI tools like ChatGPT to offer practical and personalised financial advice. Some praised the accessibility, while others raised questions about relying on AI for sensitive matters like money management.


Tags
First Published on Jul 22, 2025 10:00 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Elon Musk's X accuses France of "politically motivated" probe amid free speech dispute

Elon Musk's X accuses France of "politically motivated" probe amid free speech dispute

Digital

Weak login leads to 700 losing jobs at 158-year-old UK company

Weak login leads to 700 losing jobs at 158-year-old UK company

Brand Marketing

YouTube music now lets users seamlessly resume playback across devices

YouTube music now lets users seamlessly resume playback across devices

Brand Marketing

Survey reveals Indian flyers believe airlines prioritise publicity over passenger safety

Survey reveals Indian flyers believe airlines prioritise publicity over passenger safety

Brand Marketing

Harvard University takes Trump administration to court over $2.6 billion in slashed research funds

Harvard University takes Trump administration to court over $2.6 billion in slashed research funds

Digital

Astronomer CEO Pete DeJoy addresses Coldplay concert scandal, sets focus on future

Astronomer CEO Pete DeJoy addresses Coldplay concert scandal, sets focus on future

Advertising

Google expands retail media play, partners Flipkart and Shopee to boost AI-powered commerce ads

Google expands retail media play, partners Flipkart and Shopee to boost AI-powered commerce ads