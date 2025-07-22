AI as your money coach? An author took control of his finances without an advisor

ADVERTISEMENT
Can artificial intelligence help simplify personal finance? For entrepreneur and author Adrian Brambila, it already has.
In a widely shared Facebook post, Brambila detailed how he overcame financial anxiety and created a clear, sustainable money management routine by using OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
According to Brambila, he simply shared his income details with the AI and asked for help building a personalised system. “Just 7 prompts and total clarity over my money,” he wrote, calling the outcome a turning point in how he approached budgeting, saving, and investing.
The AI-generated plan included:
* A zero-based budget, assigning every dollar a purpose * Application of the 50/30/20 rule to divide income * A simplified cash flow tracker * Monthly savings goals linked to personal milestones * Weekly financial check-ins * A beginner-level investment strategy * A full money routine with no reliance on tech tools or paid software
Brambila said the experience gave him back control of his finances and reduced the stress tied to money decisions. “Clarity equals peace of mind,” he noted.
A key part of the strategy was the 50/30/20 rule, a popular budgeting framework that allocates 50% of income to essentials, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to savings or debt repayment. The method is often recommended for its balance between structure and flexibility.
Brambila’s experiment has since sparked conversation on social media, with many users intrigued by the potential of free AI tools like ChatGPT to offer practical and personalised financial advice. Some praised the accessibility, while others raised questions about relying on AI for sensitive matters like money management.