I&B Ministry initiates 'Create in India Challenge' for the upcoming Waves summit

As part of the upcoming Waves Summit, the Ministry is also launching the Create in India Challenge, Season 1, which will feature several ‘challenges’ aimed at fostering innovation and creativity.

By  Storyboard18Jan 17, 2025 1:03 PM
Several new initiatives are being taken and shared at the India Digital Summit being held in New Delhi. Information regarding the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (Waves) has also been disclosed at this summit. Waves 2025 is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, to celebrate and amplify India’s creative and media economy.

As part of the upcoming Waves Summit, the Ministry is also launching the Create in India Challenge, Season 1, which will feature several ‘challenges’ aimed at fostering innovation and creativity. Out of these, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is collaborating is organising four key challenges: Waves Reel Making Challenge in partnership with Meta, Waves Explorer Challenge in association with YouTube, Waves Chronicles: AI Comic Art Challenge in association with Google Play and Waves AI Art Installation Challenge. These challenges aim to bring together creators, technologists, and innovators to explore the intersection of art, technology, and storytelling, further positioning India as a leader in the global creative economy.

The WAVES Summit is poised to serve as a global platform for India’s creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing the country’s potential as a hub for world-class content creation. It will also highlight India's advancements in animation, gaming, entertainment technology, and regional and mainstream cinema. The Prime Minister’s call to action underlines the government’s commitment to nurturing India’s creative economy and solidifying its position as a global leader in media and entertainment.


First Published on Jan 17, 2025 12:55 PM

