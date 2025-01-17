Over 25% audience of Indian titles on Prime Video comes from outside India: Sonal Kabi

In a highly engaging panel curated on the opening day of India Digital Summit 2025 titled ‘Amplifying Voices: How India’s Streaming Platforms are Shaping the Future of Entertainment’, Sonal Kabi, Director & Head of Marketing, Prime Video, India, delved into various aspects of story selection and marketing innovation in streaming, while highlighting Prime Video’s role in taking Indian stories to global audiences.

Moderated by Archita Kashyap, in addition to Sonal Kabi, the panel saw participation from Aloke Majumder, Vice President of Technology at Hoichoi, and Saurabh Srivastava, COO - Digital Business at Shemaroo Entertainment.

She further spoke about evolving viewing tastes and preferences, along with the growing demand for diverse, fresh content, are key factors in developing or commissioning a project.

On being asked about what kind of value addition to Indian storytelling can be expected to be seen in the long run, Kabi replied, “It’s a privilege that we are able to take Indian stories to audiences in over 240 countries and territories. When we're developing a story, we’re thinking first – how will it find sizable viewership and success within the market where we are commissioning it. But there's no denying that it will be streamed and appreciated by audiences across many countries. A good story will always find its audience.”

Being asked about her views on how Prime Video uses marketing for customer engagement, Kabi shared, “We're in the entertainment business. If the campaign is not entertaining, it's not a great campaign. So, with every campaign, what we're trying to look for is something bold, interesting, and something disruptive.”