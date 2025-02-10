Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina video: Politician Priyanka Chaturvedi slams 'India’s Got Latent' for offensive content, demands action

In a recent episode of the controversial show India's Got Latent, a segment involving influencer Ranveer Allahabadia and fellow panelists Apoorva Makhija (The Rebel Kid) and comedian Samay Raina has sparked widespread outrage, leading to a police complaint being filed in Mumbai. The show, which is aired as a comedy platform, has come under fire for its allegedly vulgar content, raising concerns about the impact on young audiences.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, an Indian politician serving as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), shared on X, "I will be raising the issue regarding the show called India’s Got Latent as a member in the standing committee of IT& Communication for the kind of vulgar , blasphemous content that is passed off as comedy. We need to set boundaries since these platforms influence young minds and they are passing off absolute rubbish as content. The language used by Ranveer Allahabadia which was also actively encouraged by others on that ‘comedy panel’ is unacceptable."

The controversy erupted when Allahabadia made a 'shocking', 'obscene' and 'inappropriate' remark during a segment, where he asked a contestant an offensive question regarding the sexual relationship between the contestant's parents. The comment: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?”