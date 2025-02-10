Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Ranveer Allahbadia video: 'Action should be taken against rule violators'

ADVERTISEMENT
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday addressed the growing controversy surrounding YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, whose 'obscene' comments on Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent have sparked widespread backlash. Fadnavis asserted that while India upholds freedom of speech, this right has limits when it encroaches upon the rights of others.
Although Fadnavis admitted that he had not seen the controversial segment himself, he was briefed on the remarks made by Allahbadia. “I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet,"' Fadnavis told reporters. "Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others… In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them it is absolutely wrong and action should be taken against them."
The controversy erupted after Allahbadia, also known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, made a series of offensive comments during his appearance on Raina's show. His remarks culminated in a question to another contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?"
The comments quickly went viral, with social media users condemning the remarks as "disturbing" and "downright ugly." Many have expressed outrage over the lack of accountability for such language, demanding a response from the authorities.
