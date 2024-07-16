Prasar Bharati jobs: 15 openings for 'Marketing executive'; Check salary, roles and responsibilities

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has multiple openings for the post of 'Marketing executive' across the country. As per the official circular by Prasar Bharati, the job contract would be for two years. Anyone below 35 years of age can apply for the job, the circular mentioned.

Prasar Bharati recruitment 2024: Marketing Executive jobs

The job openings are in Jalandhar, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur, Chennai, Vijawada, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Cuttack, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, Kodaikanal, and Bhopal.

The number of openings in each of these cities is for one person only.

Prasar Bharati recruitment 2024: Remuneration

The public broadcasting company said that the consolidated remuneration would be between Rs 35,000 to Rs 42,000 per month.

Prasar Bharati recruitment 2024: Education and experience

For Marketing Executive jobs, an individual should have completed an MBA or MBA in marketing or a PG Diploma in Marketing from a recognized institution.

The applicant should have at least one year of experience in direct sales.

Prasar Bharati recruitment 2024: Key responsibilities

The primary responsibilities would be for direct sales revenue for DD/AIR for respective geographic locations. The selected candidate will have to participate in exhibitions or conferences as part of sales initiatives and collaborate with teams to achieve targets.