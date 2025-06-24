Today in AI: Google tests AI mode in India | AI affects tech jobs | India uses AI to map heat

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

AI now writes 25% of code at Amazon, Microsoft, tech jobs massively affected

As the tech industry faces another wave of mass layoffs and hiring freezes in 2025, a growing chorus of voices is blaming the very technology at the heart of Silicon Valley’s next revolution — artificial intelligence. New findings reveal that AI is now generating nearly 25% of the code written at major tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet, reshaping the nature of software development and raising alarms over the future of entry-level tech jobs. A recent Pew Research Center survey found that nearly half of Americans (48%) believe software engineers will be among the professions most disrupted by AI — more than teachers, accountants, or journalists. This fear is playing out in real time. While employment for 22-to-27-year-olds in most sectors has ticked upward, computer science and math roles in that age group have fallen by 8%, according to The Atlantic.

Goldman Sachs rolls out Generative AI Assistant firmwide

Goldman Sachs has officially launched its GS AI Assistant, a generative AI-powered tool designed to assist employees across the investment banking giant’s global operations—fueling fresh concerns over the future of junior roles in high finance. The announcement, made via an internal memo on Monday, marks a major milestone in Goldman’s AI strategy. Marco Argenti, the firm’s Chief Information Officer, described the moment as pivotal: “Today marks an important moment in our AI journey as we are excited to announce the firmwide launch of the GS AI Assistant – the first generative AI-powered tool to reach this scale.” Initially piloted with around 10,000 employees out of the company’s 46,500-strong global workforce, the AI assistant is now being rolled out across departments including Investment Banking and Wealth Management. It is already being used to automate and streamline a variety of tasks, such as summarising complex documents, drafting communications, and analysing data sets.

HCL Tech, AMD tie up to develop AI and cloud tools, set up joint innovation labs

HCL Technologies has announced a strategic collaboration with US-based chipmaker AMD to jointly develop digital transformation solutions across artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and enterprise platforms. As part of the tie-up, both firms will make joint investments in innovation labs and development centres to accelerate the testing and deployment of cutting-edge enterprise technologies. The partnership will also include workforce reskilling initiatives, helping clients adapt to rapidly evolving digital requirements. The companies aim to build full-stack solutions that combine AMD’s high-performance processors with HCL Tech’s end-to-end technology services. The partnership comes at a time when global enterprises are increasingly demanding AI-driven automation, scalable infrastructure, and faster digital transformation tools. The collaboration reinforces AMD’s push into the enterprise tech space and strengthens HCL Tech’s positioning as a key systems integrator for next-gen computing.

Google tests AI-enhanced search ‘AI mode’ in India with bilingual support

Google has launched an experimental AI-powered search feature called “AI mode” for users in India, marking one of the first global expansions of the tool beyond the United States. Currently available through Search Labs, the opt-in feature is accessible on the Google app for Android and iOS. Once activated, AI mode provides users with summarised search results, highlights key information, and suggests follow-up questions to dig deeper into topics. The tool supports both English and Hindi, allowing users to switch between languages seamlessly. Google clarified that AI mode is designed to complement, not replace traditional search, offering concise AI-generated snapshots alongside standard search links. In addition, Google is testing AI-organised results for specific categories like travel and dining, with more topics expected to be added over time. As the feature remains in testing, user feedback from India will play a key role in shaping the future of AI-enhanced search experiences.

India uses AI and satellite tech to map heat vulnerability at building level

India is deploying a combination of artificial intelligence and satellite-based remote sensing to map urban heat vulnerability at a highly granular, building-by-building level, as per a report in Wired. The initiative, currently active in cities such as Delhi, aims to precisely identify which structures are most susceptible to extreme temperatures. By analyzing factors like building materials, roof types, and surrounding vegetation from satellite imagery, the AI-driven system allows authorities to target relief efforts, such as the distribution of aid or the establishment of cooling centers, more effectively during heatwaves.