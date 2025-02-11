Viral Fame or Brand Risk: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia IGL video fuels debate on influencer credibility, platform accountability

The recent uproar involving prominent influencers and content creators Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, sparked by accusations of vulgar and obscene content, highlights a cultural shift in the digital landscape. As the duo's controversial antics gain widespread attention, critics argue that what is marketed as "edgy humor" is, in reality, a dangerous normalization of crude entertainment that threatens to erode societal values.

The growing backlash has prompted brand custodians to rethink associations with Raina’s controversial roast show, India’s Got Latent (IGL), industry insiders tell us. The popular YouTube show is likely to lose a significant brand deal as a result of the controversy surrounding the Allahbadia episode. To be sure, this is not the show's first encounter with authorities or public backlash. Just a week ago, another controversy erupted over remarks made about dog meat on the show, further fueling the growing criticism.

Over the past five days, Allahbadia, who has two Instagram profiles, has seen a decline in his follower count, losing a total of 8,358 followers across both accounts. This includes a drop of 4,205 followers on his BeerBiceps account, while his primary Ranveer Allahbadia profile saw a loss of 4,153 followers, as per Qoruz, an influencer marketing intelligence platform. In the past, Ranveer Allahbadia has collaborated with a range of high-profile brands, including Spotify, Mountain Dew, Amazon Prime Video, Intel, and Wow Skin Science, among others. These partnerships have bolstered his status as a prominent influencer and content creator.

Over the past two days, hashtags calling for a ban and boycott against Allahbadia have gained traction on social media, with users rallying others to unfollow the popular YouTuber. The backlash appears to be a growing sentiment among audiences and guests on his podcast.

On February 10, singer B Praak announced that he had cancelled his appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's BeerBiceps podcast. The decision, he explained, stemmed from his disagreement with the "pathetic thinking" and offensive language used on Samay Raina's show, India’s Got Latent. Praak emphasized that such behavior was inconsistent with Indian cultural values, stating, "This is not our Indian culture."

Brand risk: When online fame backfires

Experts warn that partnerships with controversial or polarizing creators and influencers risk undermining the credibility of brands while fueling a broader decline. They also raise concerns about the responsibility of digital platforms in regulating such content, questioning whether enough is being done to curb the proliferation of material that many deem inappropriate.

The rise of such content is symptomatic of a deeper societal malaise, experts contend, as the digital realm becomes increasingly dominated by sensationalism and moral ambiguity. The prioritization of shock value over substantive discourse in content creation is a worrying trend that, according to some, signals the collapse of ethical boundaries in the pursuit of online virality.

As creators continue to thrive on controversy, the legal and regulatory systems remain conspicuously ill-equipped to address the mounting challenges posed by this type of content. Siddharth Chandrashekhar, a Bombay High Court advocate, points out the stark irony: while the digital world revels in its ability to stir public outrage, the infrastructure meant to manage it remains disturbingly behind the times.

While the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) hold statutory authority to take action against content that violates public decency standards, regulatory responses often vacillate between safeguarding free speech and cracking down on vulgarity, experts note.

Take, for example, the now-withdrawn draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, which sought to establish a framework for regulating broadcasting services, including online content and creators, to ensure responsible practices. However, the proposal sparked significant concerns over the potential curtailment of free speech and was criticized for possibly stifling artistic freedom.

Anup Sharma, a Strategic Communications Consultant, observes that regulating content is a nuanced issue, one that requires a delicate balance between fostering creative expression and protecting audiences.

"Social media platforms, podcasts, and independent media face a choice: either self-regulate or risk government-imposed censorship. There is an urgent need to establish clear rules and guidelines to govern such content, ensuring that free expression is not unduly curtailed," Sharma explains.

On February 10, Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging immediate regulatory action to address the harmful impact of such content on society, particularly on women and children.

In response to the growing concern over offensive digital content, the Ministry has previously introduced guidelines to regulate OTT platforms, while other government agencies have implemented similar measures for social media. Digital platforms have since adopted age classifications and parental controls to limit access to inappropriate material. Additionally, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has issued guidelines against indecent or vulgar portrayals, especially in advertisements involving women.

Recognizing the rising tide of obscene content online, Storyboard18 reported earlier that a Parliamentary Standing Committee, in December, instructed industry bodies to tackle this issue on OTT platforms. The committee warned that if progress was not made, the government would introduce new laws to regulate such content. Minister Vaishnaw, too, has called for stronger legislative measures to combat vulgarity on social media, stressing the lack of traditional editorial oversight and the need for more stringent regulations, particularly in light of cultural differences between India and the platforms' countries of origin.

Google's policy on vulgar content for YouTube stipulates that vulgar language is permissible when used for educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic purposes, provided it is not gratuitous. However, content that includes excessive profanity may be removed, with a warning given to the creator. If the same policy is violated within a 90-day period, the warning may carry over, and the channel could face a strike. Accumulating three strikes within 90 days can result in channel termination.

Azazul Haque, Group Chief Creative Officer at Creativeland Asia, highlights the perilous mindset emerging among content creators, who are increasingly willing to say or do anything to capture attention. He warns that, if left unchecked, this approach could lead to content that promotes harmful ideas.

“Social media and content creators must adhere to certain guidelines, as failing to do so can erode the moral fabric of society. Content is shaping mindsets, particularly among the youth,” Haque says.

Credibility In Question; Brands Wary Of Situation

While Samay Raina is widely known for his crass humor, Ranveer Allahbadia has built his reputation on motivational and self-improvement content. Last year, he was honored with the ‘Disruptor of the Year’ award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Creators Award. Allahbadia's podcast, The Ranveer Show, is among the country’s most popular, where he has interviewed several high-profile politicians and celebrities. As a result, a significant segment of internet users not only consumes his content but also looks up to him as a role model.

However, amid recent controversies, including accusations of promoting vulgarity, Allahbadia's credibility has come under scrutiny. While Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned against misusing the freedom of speech, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has called for urgent action from YouTube, netizens are questioning the responsibility of influencers like Allahbadia. These individuals, celebrated on a national scale, are increasingly seen as careless in their promotion of content that many consider offensive.

Mohit Hira, co-founder of Myriad Partners, argues that the awards and recognition received by social media influencers from politicians should make brands even more cautious about associating with them.

“This award was given for ‘disruption,’ a term that is being used to describe almost anything these days. Like ‘disruption’ and ‘virality,’ the term ‘content’ is also increasingly misused. There’s far too much being produced and consumed simply because of cheap access to data and a collective tendency to get bored quickly,” Hira explains.

According to Hira, a responsible brand would pause, reflect, and recalibrate its media strategy to restore integrity.

Storyboard18 previously reported that while India’s Got Latent (IGL) boasts an impressive 25+ million views per episode, the controversial nature of the show has kept major brands at bay. Samay Raina, with 4.92 million YouTube subscribers, launched IGL in October as a parody of the popular TV show India's Got Talent.