WhatsApp launches QR ticketing system for DTC buses in Delhi NCR

WhatsApp on Wednesday, launched a WhatsApp-based QR ticketing service that allows DTC commuters in the Delhi NCR region to book their tickets through.

WhatsApp’s ticketing systems will help simplify the transport service for commuters by allowing them to book their tickets from anywhere. Delhi NCR’s DTC is the first state bus network to have accepted and implemented this service.

The feature is currently available only on DTC buses in Delhi NCR.

The system is available on WhatsApp in both Hindi as well as English. Commuters can access it by sending a “Hi” to +91 8744073223 or by scanning the QR code provided by the social media platform.

The features currently enables commuters o book single journey QR tickets on the DTC and DIMTS routes. And for travellers who frequent the same route will be offered a Quick Purchase feature that further reduces time spent on selecting the start point and destination.