            

      WhatsApp launches QR ticketing system for DTC buses in Delhi NCR

      WhatsApp’s ticketing systems will help simplify the transport service for commuters by allowing them to book their tickets on WhatsApp from anywhere.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 19, 2024 10:46 AM
      WhatsApp launches QR ticketing system for DTC buses in Delhi NCR
      The feature is currently available only on DTC buses in Delhi NCR. (Image source: Unsplash)

      WhatsApp on Wednesday, launched a WhatsApp-based QR ticketing service that allows DTC commuters in the Delhi NCR region to book their tickets through.

      WhatsApp’s ticketing systems will help simplify the transport service for commuters by allowing them to book their tickets from anywhere. Delhi NCR’s DTC is the first state bus network to have accepted and implemented this service.

      The feature is currently available only on DTC buses in Delhi NCR.

      The system is available on WhatsApp in both Hindi as well as English. Commuters can access it by sending a “Hi” to +91 8744073223 or by scanning the QR code provided by the social media platform.

      The features currently enables commuters o book single journey QR tickets on the DTC and DIMTS routes. And for travellers who frequent the same route will be offered a Quick Purchase feature that further reduces time spent on selecting the start point and destination.

      Furthermore, a commuter can purchase upto six tickets via their preferred UPI payment method available within the chat window.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 19, 2024 10:46 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Gaming

      41 percent of the gamers in India were women: Report

      41 percent of the gamers in India were women: Report

      Digital

      Disney+ considers adding ad-supported channels to its platform: Reports

      Disney+ considers adding ad-supported channels to its platform: Reports

      How it Works

      BARC mulling expansion of viewership measurement with 12,000 home digital panel: EXCLUSIVE

      BARC mulling expansion of viewership measurement with 12,000 home digital panel: EXCLUSIVE

      How it Works

      60 percent consumers cancel and resubscribe to services basis availability of desirable content: Report

      60 percent consumers cancel and resubscribe to services basis availability of desirable content: Report

      Digital

      YouTube steps up crackdown on ad blockers for mobile devices

      YouTube steps up crackdown on ad blockers for mobile devices

      Digital

      Sex-ed content creators discuss shadowbanning and censorship on Meta platforms

      Sex-ed content creators discuss shadowbanning and censorship on Meta platforms

      Television

      Will DoT and MIB clash over broadcasting control heat up in Modi govt's third term?

      Will DoT and MIB clash over broadcasting control heat up in Modi govt's third term?