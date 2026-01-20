WhatsApp Web may soon support group voice and video calls

WhatsApp appears to be preparing a significant upgrade to its web platform, with features under development that could bring it closer to the functionality of its mobile and desktop apps. According to a recent report, the Meta-owned messaging service is working on enabling group voice and video calls directly on WhatsApp Web.

If rolled out, the update would allow users to join and host group calls through a web browser, reducing the need to switch to a phone or the desktop application. The move is expected to benefit users who rely heavily on WhatsApp Web during work hours or on shared devices, while keeping communication consistent across platforms.

Also read: Threads overtakes X in daily mobile users as usage trends diverge

Details shared by WABetaInfo suggest that WhatsApp is currently testing the feature and focusing on maintaining call stability on browsers. While the mobile app supports group calls with up to 32 participants, the web version may initially support a smaller number of users, possibly between eight and 16 participants. WhatsApp has not officially confirmed participant limits, and these could change as development continues.

The report also indicates that group calls on WhatsApp Web may support call links. This would allow users to create and share a link to invite others to join a voice or video call, even if they are not actively participating in the chat at the time. Such a feature could make it easier to organise larger discussions and bring WhatsApp closer to platforms like Zoom and Google Meet in terms of usability.

In addition to group calling, WhatsApp is said to be working on a call scheduling feature for web users. This would let individuals or groups set up calls in advance by adding details such as a call title, description, and scheduled time. Rather than starting automatically, the scheduled call would act as a reminder or event, helping participants prepare and join on time. Users may also be able to choose whether the scheduled call is for voice or video.

Also read: OpenAI revenue tops $20 billion as computing capacity triples

WhatsApp has not announced a timeline for the rollout of these features. However, the developments signal a broader push to make WhatsApp Web a more independent and fully featured platform, rather than just a companion to the mobile app.

First Published on Jan 20, 2026 10:57 AM