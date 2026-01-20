ElevenLabs appoints Karthik Rajaram as General Manager & Country Head, India

Prior to Elastic, he held senior leadership roles at Freshworks, Akamai Technologies, and Microsoft, supporting cloud, security, and enterprise adoption across some of India’s largest organizations.

ElevenLabs, a global leader in AI-driven voice and audio innovation, announced the appointment of Karthik Rajaram as General Manager and Country Head for India. In this role, Rajaram will lead go-to-market strategy and revenue growth, while building a strong partner ecosystem across India’s AI, media, and enterprise markets.

Rajaram brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling high-growth technology businesses in India. Most recently, he served as General Manager and Vice President for India & South Asia at Elastic, where he led rapid expansion, and established India as a strategic growth market globally, stated the company in its statement.

Talking about his appointment, Rajaram said, “India is at the epicenter of the global AI and digital content revolution, and ElevenLabs is uniquely positioned to power the next wave of human-like, scalable, and trustworthy voice experiences. From media and entertainment to customer engagement, gaming, and education, the use cases for AI voice in India are exploding. I’m truly excited to join ElevenLabs at this pivotal moment and to work with the global leadership team to build a category-defining business in India.”

“India is one of the most important markets for the future of AI voice and audio,” Carles Reina, VP International at ElevenLabs, noted.

Reina added, “With its massive developer ecosystem, fast-growing digital economy, and leadership in content, media, and technology services, India represents a huge opportunity for ElevenLabs. “We are making long-term investments in the region, and this move reinforces our ambition to build a strong, enduring presence in India.”

First Published on Jan 20, 2026 10:31 AM