Lodha Developers plans $11 billion investment for 2.5 GW data centre park in Maharashtra

Lodha Developers is planning to invest an additional $11 billion to develop a 2.5-gigawatt data centre park in Maharashtra, expanding on its earlier commitment of Rs 300 billion, according to a Reuters report.

The proposed facility, once completed, is expected to be the largest data centre park in India. Lodha had made its initial investment commitment to the Maharashtra government in September last year as part of the state’s push to attract large-scale digital infrastructure projects.

Global technology and data centre operators have already begun securing land at the site. Companies such as Amazon and Singapore-based STT Global Data Centers have purchased land parcels within the planned park, signalling strong demand from hyperscalers and colocation providers.

The expansion comes at a time when India’s data centre capacity continues to lag the rapid growth in data consumption. According to a report by ratings agency ICRA, India hosts nearly 20% of the world’s data but accounts for less than 6% of global data centre capacity, underscoring the scale of investment required to bridge the gap.

While southern India has emerged as the country’s largest data infrastructure hub, driven by multi-billion-dollar investments in AI-ready data centres by domestic operators, Mumbai remains the single largest data centre market in the country. The city accounts for around 40% of India’s operational data centre capacity, followed by Chennai with a 20% share.

Industry analysts attribute Mumbai dominance to three key factors: strong global connectivity through multiple submarine cable landings, a relatively stable power infrastructure, and greater climate resilience compared with several other regions in the country.

