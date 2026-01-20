TCS elevates Amit Tiwari to Global Head – Marketing Technology and Digital

Tiwari began his career at Quantum Communications and later worked with Triton Communications, Lintas Media Group, ZenithOptimedia India, and Maxus India.

Amit Tiwari, who previously led Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as Global Head – Marketing Demand Centre, has been elevated to Global Head – Marketing Technology and Digital.

In his earlier role, Tiwari drove scaled marketing and business capabilities, leveraged cutting-edge technologies, and implemented innovative marketing and business practices to deliver revenue across all commercial business solutions.

He provided strategic direction for integrating marketing technology products with other technologies and platforms, while identifying new opportunities for innovation across technologies, markets, partners, and emerging trends.

Tiwari also identified and evaluated new market, development, and technology opportunities, ensuring that the necessary resources were in place to execute marketing strategies and capitalize on growth opportunities.

He defined the marketing technology strategy aligned with customer engagement and relationship marketing priorities, and partnered with product, agile, and cross-functional teams to implement new solutions and adapt processes for effective delivery and execution.

His core areas of expertise include marketing strategy, martech leadership, digital marketing and transformation, global marketing, brand strategy, customer experience, project management, cross-cultural collaboration, market intelligence, and CRM-led business growth.

Tiwari began his career at Quantum Communications and later worked with Triton Communications, Lintas Media Group, ZenithOptimedia India, and Maxus India. He joined Philips India as Country Manager – Marketing Communications and Media, and was subsequently elevated to Director – Marketing, Indian Subcontinent – Brand, Communication and Digital.

At Havells India, where he served as Vice President – Marketing, Tiwari led brand, product, and marketing strategies across B2C and B2B segments, and played a key role in building a strong brand identity for the Havells parent brand and its four brands—Lloyd, Crabtree, Standard, and Reo.

First Published on Jan 20, 2026 10:57 AM