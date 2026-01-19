Tech hiring seen rising | Recreate Dhurandhar character look with AI prompt | AI agents set to run marketing

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Tech hiring seen rising 12–15% in 2026 as AI and cybersecurity drive demand

Overall technology hiring across permanent, temporary and contractual roles is projected to rise by 12–15% in 2026, creating nearly 1.25 lakh new jobs as expansion accelerates across sectors, according to workforce solutions provider Adecco India, as reported by PTI.

Read More

Davos 2026: Andrew Ng says fears of AI-driven job losses are exaggerated

Concerns that artificial intelligence will lead to widespread job losses have been overstated, AI researcher and entrepreneur Andrew Ng said, arguing that the technology is still far from replacing most human roles in their entirety.

Read More

How to recreate Rehman Dakait’s Dhurandhar look using AI image tools

Recreating a cinematic image inspired by Rehman Dakait from the film Dhurandhar is less about copying a costume and more about capturing presence, restraint and visual authority. The character’s appeal is rooted in controlled body language, subdued styling and an environment that appears lived-in rather than staged. This step-by-step guide explains how users can reimagine themselves within the same visual language using AI image-generation tools such as Google Gemini, ChatGPT or similar platforms.

Read More

AI agents set to run marketing by 2026 as campaigns give way to autonomous systems: Report

Marketing is heading for a structural shift by 2026, with autonomous AI agents expected to replace traditional campaign-led models, as brands move from experimentation with generative AI to full-scale agentic execution, according to a new industry report.

Read More

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 5:23 PM