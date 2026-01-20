Ola Electric appoints Deepak Rastogi as CFO, Harish Abichandani exits

Rastogi was then appointed CFO for the India region at The Timken Company and later rose to become CFO for the Asia region.

Indian electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric announced on January 19, through an exchange filing, that its board has approved the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He will also serve as a Key Managerial Personnel and be part of the Senior Management Personnel, effective January 20, 2026.

Rastogi succeeds Harish Abichandani, whose resignation was noted by the board and became effective on January 19. Abichandani stepped down from his role citing personal reasons.

Prior to joining Ola Electric, Rastogi was the Group CFO of Puravankara Limited. He began his career at Raymond Synthetics as Assistant Manager – Accounts, before moving to Castrol as a Senior Finance Executive.

He later joined DuPont as Manager – Finance and subsequently moved to Alcatel-Lucent, where he served as Head of Finance.

Rastogi was then appointed CFO for the India region at The Timken Company and later rose to become CFO for the Asia region. In this role, he oversaw finance, accounting, planning, fund-raising, taxation, risk management, compliance (including SOX), and M&A activities, while driving profitable growth, EBIT improvement, strategic initiatives, and shareholder value.

Subsequently, Tata AutoComp Systems appointed him as President and Group CFO. He later served as President and Group CFO at Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals.

First Published on Jan 20, 2026 9:33 AM