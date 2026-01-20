AI now democratic, its future to be shaped in big cities and small towns: Nasscom director

Artificial intelligence has evolved into a democratic force, with its future set to be shaped not only in major cities but also in smaller towns and districts, Nasscom director Nirupam Chaudhuri said on Monday, according to PTI.

Addressing a pre-summit event ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Chaudhuri said that Manipur should be viewed as a living laboratory for inclusive AI, where innovation can serve both local development needs and global opportunities.

Chaudhuri stated that AI is no longer a futuristic concept and has reached a stage where grassroots AI adoption can directly translate into global employability, inclusive growth and wider societal impact, particularly in regions such as Manipur that are at a unique inflection point.

He said the future of artificial intelligence in India will not be written solely in big cities and metropolitan centres but will also be shaped in places such as Imphal, Churachandpur, Ukhrul and Thoubal. While Imphal is the capital of Manipur, the other three are district headquarters towns.

Chaudhuri said Nasscom strongly believes that AI capability building must begin at the grassroots level, adding that this involves enabling students, start-ups, faculty members, micro, small and medium enterprises and community groups to learn and apply AI by solving local problems.

As Manipur moves further into the AI era, he stated that data privacy, cybersecurity and inclusivity must be treated as foundational principles of adoption and deployment.

He added that Manipur should not merely consume artificial intelligence but should also create, adapt and lead with it, positioning the state as a living lab of inclusive AI where innovation supports both local development and global needs.

Chaudhuri further stated that grassroots AI is not only about teaching technology, but also about building confidence, capability and global relevance within local communities.

First Published on Jan 20, 2026 11:43 AM