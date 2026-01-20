ASUS confirms it will stop launching new smartphones

ASUS was never among the largest smartphone vendors globally, but it built a loyal user base by targeting specific audiences and experimenting with form factors.

ASUS has confirmed that it will no longer launch new smartphone models, signalling a quiet withdrawal from the mobile phone market even as the company stops short of formally announcing an exit.

Speaking to the media at the company’s end-of-year gala in Taipei on January 16, ASUS chairman Jonney Shih said the company would no longer add new mobile phone models in the future, effectively confirming long-standing industry speculation that ASUS has ended its smartphone ambitions.

The decision brings an end to two established product lines, with no new models planned for the gaming-focused ROG Phone series or the mainstream Zenfone range. The most recent ROG Phone 9 series was launched in October 2024, while the Zenfone 12 Ultra debuted in February 2025. Since then, the company has offered no indication of future releases. While ASUS has not issued a definitive farewell statement similar to LG’s exit from the smartphone market in 2021, the implications of the announcement are clear.

ASUS was never among the largest smartphone vendors globally, but it built a loyal user base by targeting specific audiences and experimenting with form factors. The ROG Phone series differentiated itself by catering directly to mobile gamers, offering features such as physical shoulder triggers, powerful stereo speakers, large batteries and sustained performance, elements that competitors adopted only years later.

The Zenfone series developed a distinct identity of its own, with experimental designs including flip cameras and a focus on compact flagship devices at a time when the broader industry shifted towards larger screens. When ASUS eventually transitioned Zenfone to bigger designs, the range lost some of its differentiation without achieving the scale required to remain competitive.

The company’s withdrawal from smartphones also raises broader concerns for the market, as fewer manufacturers could lead to reduced consumer choice and weaker price competition. This comes amid rising smartphone costs, with Nothing chief executive Carl Pei recently warning that increasing memory prices are driving up expenses across the industry.

For consumers seeking alternatives, options remain limited. Flagship devices from Samsung and Apple continue to dominate but offer limited gaming-centric features, while brands such as iQOO and OnePlus are attempting to address that gap. Niche manufacturers, including RedMagic, continue to cater specifically to mobile gaming audiences.

ASUS is not exiting consumer technology altogether and is instead redirecting its focus towards AI-powered personal computers, servers, robotics and smart devices. However, its departure from smartphones removes one of the few brands known for taking risks, leaving the mobile market with fewer sources of experimentation and diversity.

First Published on Jan 20, 2026 12:43 PM