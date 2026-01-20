From luxury watches to polo horses, Karisma Kapoor’s children accuse stepmother of concealing Sunjay Kapur’s assets

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Karisma Kapoor’s children, urged that the document be tested strictly against statutory requirements, particularly since it allegedly sidelines natural heirs, including minors.

A legal dispute over the estimated Rs 30,000 crore estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has escalated further, with the matter now extending to polo horses and other high-value assets, according to an NDTV report.

The report said the ongoing courtroom battle between Kapur’s children with actor Karisma Kapoor and their stepmother, Priya Kapur, has widened over the alleged non-disclosure of assets left behind by the businessman. Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor have claimed that Priya Kapur submitted an incomplete inventory of assets to the court, following earlier allegations that the will attributed to their father was forged.

In their latest filing, the children stated that the asset list does not account for expensive polo horses and related sporting equipment, luxury wristwatches from brands including Audemars Piguet and Rolex, and several high-value artworks. They have sought court directions requiring Priya Kapur to disclose the complete list of assets under oath.

The filing also alleged that multiple immovable properties owned by Sunjay Kapur as part of the wider Kapur family holdings were omitted from the disclosure. The children further highlighted inconsistencies between Priya Kapur’s asset list and a separate list submitted by Rani Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s mother, stating that several assets disclosed by Rani Kapur do not appear in Priya Kapur’s filing.

In their rejoinder dated December 31, 2025, Samaira and Kiaan objected to Priya Kapur’s use of the phrase “to the best of my knowledge” while submitting what she described as a complete list of assets, alleging that this amounted to deliberate concealment, the report said. They have sought directions from the court for full disclosure of assets on oath.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, January 20, before Joint Registrar Gagandeep Jindal for completion of pleadings and further proceedings.

In September 2025, the Delhi High Court had directed Priya Kapur to submit a complete list of assets owned by Sunjay Kapur at the time of his death. Kapur died on June 12, 2025, in the United Kingdom.

The dispute involves three principal parties — Priya Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s third wife; Rani Kapur, his mother; and Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, his children with Karisma Kapoor. All sides have accused one another of concealment and misrepresentation while contesting control of the industrialist’s estate.

In December, Rani Kapur accused Priya Kapur of large-scale concealment, questioning claims that Sunjay Kapur held only Rs 1.7 crore in cash and no investments despite earning about Rs 60 crore annually. In November 2025, Priya Kapur’s legal team compared Karisma Kapoor’s children to a wealthy Oliver Twist in arguments over their claims to the estate.

Sunjay Kapur died in June 2025 while playing polo in the United Kingdom. British medical authorities later confirmed that the cause of death was natural, citing left ventricular hypertrophy and ischaemic heart disease.

