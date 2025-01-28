Zepto outshines Blinkit in YouTube campaign reach, achieves 2.9x more impressions

A new report by Red Lab, powered by data from SYNC Pulse, sheds light on how leading brands are performing on YouTube in India’s top six metropolitan cities. SYNC Pulse, India’s only verified cross-media exposure analysis platform, offers an accurate and detailed understanding of audience engagement. The report reveals key insights into the competitive landscape, highlighting how digital advertising strategies are shaping brand visibility and recall.

Zepto, Blinkit, and Flipkart emerged as prominent players, leveraging YouTube as a core platform to connect with their target audiences. The analysis focuses on impressions, reach, and audience dynamics, providing a clear picture of their campaign strategies and performance.

Zepto Leads the Quick Commerce Space Zepto outperformed Blinkit on all key metrics, cementing its position as the leader in the quick commerce category. According to the report, Zepto garnered 2.9 times more impressions than Blinkit, significantly enhancing its visibility. Zepto reached 1.7 times more people, ensuring its campaigns resonated with a broader audience. Zepto delivered campaigns 1.85 times more frequently, reinforcing strong brand recall among its viewers. Zepto’s well-rounded campaigns appealed to a diverse demographic, achieving universal visibility across age groups and maintaining equal engagement among males and females. This inclusive approach has helped the brand strengthen its leadership in the market.

Flipkart Dominates E-commerce Advertising Flipkart continued to dominate the e-commerce segment, driven by its high-profile festive campaigns such as the Big Billion Days and year-end sales. The platform maintained strong visibility across all demographics, with notable traction among older audiences.

Interestingly, Flipkart showed a slight skew towards female engagement, highlighting the success of its campaigns in this demographic. The brand could further expand its reach by creating targeted initiatives for male audiences, thereby achieving a more balanced appeal.

Blinkit’s Focused Approach Shows Potential Despite its narrower targeting, Blinkit ranked among the top three brands in visibility, reflecting its focus on younger audiences and its core promise of quick deliveries. The report noted that Blinkit achieved near-equal engagement between males and females, demonstrating versatility in its campaign strategies.

However, its restricted audience base may be limiting critical metrics like impressions and recall. A broader, higher-frequency campaign approach could help Blinkit compete more effectively with rivals like Zepto.

Audience Dynamics Across Brands The report also provided a detailed analysis of age and gender dynamics across leading brands:

Age Groups: Brands like Flipkart, Uber, and Country Delight demonstrated strong visibility among older audiences, while Blinkit and Myntra resonated more with younger demographics. Gender Engagement: Zepto and Blinkit achieved balanced reach across genders, while Myntra led in female engagement. Swiggy Dineout and Country Delight displayed slight biases towards female and male audiences, respectively. Myntra continued to excel with women-centric campaigns, reinforcing its dominance in the fashion space. However, expanding its portfolio to include more options for men’s fashion could help the brand achieve more balanced impressions.

Key Insights and Opportunities The report has highlighted that Zepto’s broad-based, high-frequency campaigns were instrumental in amplifying its visibility and engagement. By targeting a larger audience base and delivering consistent messaging, Zepto has set a benchmark for other brands to follow.

On the other hand, Blinkit’s precise but limited targeting approach may be constraining its potential reach. Expanding its audience focus while maintaining its strong brand message could enhance its visibility and recall.