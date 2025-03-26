Centre blocks 1,410 illegal gaming sites in 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha that the government has blocked 1,410 illegal gaming sites in 2024. Vaishnaw said the Centre has taken several initiatives against fraudulent gaming applications, however, state government has the power to make the legislative framework around such apps. He urged state governments to work together with the centre to combat the nexus of illegal gaming applications.

"As per the constitutional arrangement, betting and gambling, these two stand in the entry 34 in the state list sevent schedule of the Constitution. But if you look at gambling or online games, basically online gaming, if you look at that as an intermediary, then it comes within the purview of the central government. So, in this complex framework, both the states and the center have to contribute," Vaishanw said.

He added, "Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Section 112, sub-section 1, clearly specifies that any unauthorized betting and gambling can be punished with the imprisonment of up to 7 years years- one year, extendable up to seven years. Wherever there are instances of violation of the laws, action can be taken both under the state law, as per the constitutional arrangement and under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita".

Vaishnaw responded to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran during the 'Question hour' session at Lok Sabha.

Vaishnaw reiterated that thousands of betting and gambling websites were banned in 2024 and with coordination among various agencies handling cyber-related crimes, there has been a significant improvement in dealing with such activities.

Recently, the union finance ministry said it has observed that many Bollywood celebrities and cricketers along with YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram influencers, were found endorsing these platforms, and therefore the public is advised to remain cautious and not engage with offshore online money gaming platforms as it may impact their personal finances.