ChatGPT now handles 2.5 billion prompts a day, doubling usage in just 8 months

ChatGPT is now processing 2.5 billion prompts every day from users around the globe, the company revealed to Axios.
Of these, approximately 330 million originate from users in the United States - highlighting the chatbot's deep penetration into every digital habits.
The numbers underscore the meteoric rise of generative AI as a mainstream utility. Just eight months ago, in December, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that ChatGPT was handling over 1 billion queries daily. The latest figures suggest that usage has more than doubled in less than a year, a rare pace on growth even in the fast-moving tech world.
To put that in context, Google - long the dominant player in the search landscape - receives roughly 13.7 to 16.4 billion searches daily, according to independent estimates from Neil Patel's NP Digital and marketing firms SparkToro and Datos.
Alphabet, Google's parent company, recently disclosed that the search engine sees around 5 trillion queries per year, averaging just under 14 billion per day.
While ChatGPT still has a long way to go to match Google's scale, its ascent as a daily tool for millions is impossible to ignore, the report added.