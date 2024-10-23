58% Indian travellers prioritize cultural experiences: Report

58% Indian travellers prioritize cultural experiences. With the rise of culture travel, people want to build these shared, larger-than-life experiences directly into their travel plans, as per Skycanner's report on travel trends.

79% of Indian travellers are planning an immersive art experience on holiday next year, with that number rising to 82% of 35–44-year-olds.

Travellers love immersive art because of visual experience (51%), art experience (51%), and shared experience (47%).

ART-Venture is making waves as Indian travellers embrace immersive art experiences like never before. Nearly 79% plan to participate in these multisensory journeys on their holiday in 2025. Art is no longer just for viewing, it’s about experiencing with 51% of Indian travellers mesmerized by its unique appeal and an equal number eager to share it on social media, turning creativity into connection.

Notably, Skyscanner’s list of trending and best-value destinations for Indians in 2025, also feature the cities of Tokyo in Japan, Seoul in South Korea, Singapore, and London in UK, among others, each offering immersive art experiences. For an ideal ART-venture, explore the captivating "TeamLab Borderless" Digital Art Museum located at Azab Udai Hills in Tokyo, Japan, one of the trending cities for Indian travellers in 2025. TeamLab Borderless opened to public in February this year but has already surpassed 1 million visitors as of last month, signifying the growing interest in travellers seeking immersive art experiences.

Astro Adventurers:

The alluring night skies and cosmic wonders are drawing Indian travellers with a captivating 53% expressing their desire to sleep under the Milky Way and 56% keen on embracing night photography to capture the beauty of the cosmos. The Northern Lights have become a bucket-list item for 44% of Indian travellers, who are all yearning for an out-of-the-world experience- on their trips.

The rise of unique and culturally rich destinations

As trends evolve, Indian travellers are moving beyond tourist hotspots. They are choosing unique and culturally rich destinations for their next getaway. Known as the Scotland of the East, Shillong in India sits on top among the most buzzing destinations followed by Baku, Azerbaijan and Langkawi, Malaysia known for their diverse experiences and the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.