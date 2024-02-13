82 percent Indians expect to benefit personally from AI in the next 5 years: Google-IPSOS survey

Google and IPSOS survey reveals Indians' optimistic outlook on AI's impact across daily life, work, and society.

Indians outnumber their counterparts across the world in expecting positive near- and long-term impact from AI, according to a recently-released Google and IPSOS survey.

According to the ‘Our Life with AI: The reality of today and the promise of tomorrow’ report, at concentration far exceeding the global average of 54 percent, 82 percent of the approximate 1000 surveyed Indian residents over the age of 18 expect AI to benefit their individual lives in just the next five years, across areas such as their health and wellbeing, jobs, and ability to understand complex topics. Over 70 percent of surveyed Indians declared that they already sense the positive impact of AI, perceiving its effects the most on the ways they access information.

Indians felt that the application of AI will be important across health, security and climate, but equally in personalised education, improved accessibility and space exploration.

As per the report, Indians are also enthusiastic about the impact of AI on their work, with 80 percent believing it will be beneficial for them individually. A similar proportion of respondents in Singapore, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates match their optimism. Significantly greater than a global average of 65 percent, 95 percent of Indians have talked about AI in their workplaces.

The proportion of people who felt that the ecosystem-wide changes AI will drive for jobs and industries in the next five years will be, ‘a good thing,’ was highest in India at 75 percent, significantly greater than the 29 percent in the US and 52 percent globally.

“India’s digital success – powered by the tech forwardness of its institutions, enterprises and its people – provides it a head start in leveraging the tectonic shis AI is enabling worldwide. As an AI-first company, we have been enormously encouraged by the optimism with which India is embracing AI’s every advance, and more importantly, shaping it. The IPSOS survey conrms Indians' strong expectations of inclusive economic growth from AI integration. We are committed to deliver on this immense confidence with our India first approach, deepening our partnerships with government and the ecosystem to widen the impact of our AI leadership, ensuring that every new innovation unlocks aspirations of the individual and the country,” said Sanjay Gupta, country head and vice president, Google India.

“Ipsos is thrilled to partner with Google on the ‘Our Life with AI’ study. As people around our world deal with multiple challenges, it is important to also be aware of the great potential this moment presents. We at Ipsos are very excited about how AI will help people think more deeply about data and use data to make a greater positive difference in the world,” Ben Page, Chief Executive Ocer, Ipsos.