DPIIT: M&E startups cross 2,400 mark, constitute 1.46% of total startup ecosystem

The Indian Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector continues to be a thriving hub for innovation, data from Statistical Handbook on Media and Entertainment Sector 2024-25 of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reveal that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) officially recognized a total of 2,458 startups in this sector under the Startup India initiative as of March 31, 2025.

The DPIIT issues a "Certificate of Recognition" to recognized startups under the Startup India initiative. This certificate confirms the startup's recognition and provides access to various benefits, including tax exemptions, easier compliance, and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) fast-tracking.

According to DPIIT’s detailed analysis, M&E startups account for 1.46% of the total 168,504 recognized startups across India since the inception of the program. While this may seem like a modest share, the diversity and specialization within the M&E segment showcase the growing potential of this industry.

Among the 2,458 startups, the sub-sector of Entertainment startups (693) hold the largest share, accounting for 28% of the total recognized M&E startups. This is closely followed by Digital Media (591), which makes up 24%. Digital Media itself has several sub-categories that collectively reflect the changing consumption habits of Indian audiences:

Digital Media News (205): 8%

Digital Media Video (185): 8%

Digital Media Publishing (172): 7%

Digital Media Blogging (30): 1%

The prominence of digital content creators and publishers mirrors the rapid growth of streaming platforms, independent content creators, and regional media outlets prominently growing their audience base in this evolving content landscape.

The data also shows that Social Media startups make up 5% of the M&E startup ecosystem, while Movies and Out-of-Home (OOH) Media account for 6% and 2%, respectively. Interestingly, 11% of startups fall under the “Others” category, indicating niche innovations that defy traditional classification.

The number of M&E startups recognized by DPIIT has grown steadily over the years. The sector saw a marked uptick in 2021 with 320 certifications, followed by further growth in 2022 (357) and 2023 (443). Although the count slightly dropped to 268 in 2024, and to 120 by March 2025, the overall trend remains upward.

This momentum reflects the increasing investor interest, governmental support, and consumer demand across the digital and entertainment spaces. With 2023 marking the highest number of recognitions in a single year, it is evident that this sector has solidified its place in India's broader startup narrative.

Launched in 2016, the Startup India initiative has been instrumental in boosting innovation across various sectors. While the M&E sector was initially slow to adopt this formal recognition route, the exponential rise in certifications from 96 in 2017 to over 2,400 in 2025 highlights a paradigm shift. Creators and companies in the M&E space are increasingly embracing formal structures to gain access to government incentives, investor networks, and global markets.

Deloitte and Motion Picture Association study has revealed that India’s M&E industry contributed Rs 5.14 lakh crore to the economy in FY24, with expectations of hitting Rs 6.88 lakh crore by FY29. The sector employed 2.7 million people last year, with employment expected to surpass 3 million by 2029. Television remained the largest contributor, followed by film and online content platforms.