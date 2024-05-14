92 percent say AI makes their overwhelming workload more manageable: Report

Four types of AI users emerged on a spectrum—from skeptics who rarely use AI to power users who use it extensively, with novices and explorers in between. As per the 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report from Microsoft and LinkedIn, power users are familiar to extremely familiar with AI, using it at work at least several times a week and saving more than 30 minutes a day. And it’s paying off: power users say AI makes their overwhelming workload more manageable (92%), boosts their creativity (92%), and helps them focus on the most important work (93%)—and it helps them feel more motivated (91%) and enjoy work more (91%).

The path to becoming a power user starts with developing new habits. Power users are 68% more likely to frequently experiment with different ways of using AI—in fact, it’s the #1 predictor of whether someone will be a power user or not. When compared to other survey respondents, they’re also more likely to frequently pause before a task and ask themselves if AI can help (+49%), to keep trying if they don’t get the perfect response the first time (+30%), and to research and try new prompts (+56%).

Power users also bookend their day with AI— using it to start the day (85%) and get ready for the following workday (85%). Power users have also reoriented their work patterns in fundamental ways. They are 56% more likely to use AI to catch up on missed meetings, to analyze information (+51%), to design visual content (+49%), to interact with customers (+49%), and to brainstorm or problem-solve (+37%). And they’re already moving past individual tasks: they’re 66% more likely to redesign their business processes and workflows with AI.

The research also shows that power users are empowered by a different kind of organization. At their companies:

Senior leaders lean in: AI power users are 61% more likely to hear from their CEO about the importance of using generative AI at work, 40% more likely to hear from the leader of their department, and 42% more likely to hear from their manager’s manager.

Company culture is change-ready: AI power users are 53% more likely to receive encouragement from leadership to consider how AI can transform their function, and 18% more likely to say their company encourages innovation.

They get tailored training: AI power users are 37% more likely to say their company has a virtual learning program. They’re also more likely to have received training on prompt writing (+37%), how to use AI for their role or function (+35%), or specific use cases such as writing or analyzing data (+32%).