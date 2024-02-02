comScore

Budget 2024: What does "GDP" stand for on this government's watch?, asks Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's hot-take on the Interim Budget.

By  Storyboard18Feb 2, 2024 4:58 PM
In the video, Shashi Tharoor went on to state that the ‘film was not yet finished’. “Votes can’t be counted until they are cast and the votes will be cast when the time comes. There is still time for the opposition to get its act together,” he said. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024. Several high profile personalities took to X to express their views and the Budget speech received thumbs up from Harsh Goenka, chairperson, RPG Group and Anand Mahindra, chairperson, Mahindra & Mahindra. But Shashi Tharoor, member of the Lok Sabha and an MP from Congress, had a different take. He took to X where he stated, “What does "GDP" stand for on this government's watch? 'G' for "governmental intrusion and tax terrorism", 'D' for "demographic betrayal" and 'P' for "poverty and rising inequality.”

In a video interview to a media organisation, Tharoor said, “It's not just an interim budget but their (BJP government) final budget, and there's no question about it. This is a government that has completely run out of ideas. They have essentially given us a whole rhetoric. It was only the shortest budget speech on records since I started following the budget 15 years ago.”

In the video, Tharoor went on to state that the ‘film was not yet finished’. “Votes can’t be counted until they are cast and the votes will be cast when the time comes. There is still time for the opposition to get its act together,” he said.


First Published on Feb 2, 2024 4:58 PM

Budget 2024: Huge potential with 28% GST on online gaming, says Revenue Secretary

DEI, efficient shopping and sustainability; What does Genz want from brands?

Pranjal Kamra: With the election of the new government, the old tax regime should merge into the new tax regime

CAIT applauds RBI regulatory vigilance by imposing restrictions on Paytm

Harsh Goenka on FM's Budget 2024 speech: "Recipe for sukh, shaanti aur aaRAM! Jai shree RAM!"

Cadbury-maker Mondelez records rise in fourth quarter sales

Meta's ad revenue surged 24 percent YoY; touches $38.7 bn in Q4

