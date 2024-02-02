Budget 2024: What does "GDP" stand for on this government's watch?, asks Shashi Tharoor

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024. Several high profile personalities took to X to express their views and the Budget speech received thumbs up from Harsh Goenka, chairperson, RPG Group and Anand Mahindra, chairperson, Mahindra & Mahindra. But Shashi Tharoor, member of the Lok Sabha and an MP from Congress, had a different take. He took to X where he stated, “What does "GDP" stand for on this government's watch? 'G' for "governmental intrusion and tax terrorism", 'D' for "demographic betrayal" and 'P' for "poverty and rising inequality.”

In a video interview to a media organisation, Tharoor said, “It's not just an interim budget but their (BJP government) final budget, and there's no question about it. This is a government that has completely run out of ideas. They have essentially given us a whole rhetoric. It was only the shortest budget speech on records since I started following the budget 15 years ago.”