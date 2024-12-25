Central Bureau of Communication on lookout for OOH agencies for short-term projects

Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), the nodal multi-media advertising agency of the government under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has invited tenders for the display of hoardings on various campaigns on a short-term basis in Delhi.

The hoardings will be for the rent-free sites and for the period ranging from one month to three months.

The processing fee is kept at Rs 1000 and the deadline for submitting the tenders (for technical and financial bid) is January 6, 2025.

"Applications for empanelment of outdoor advertisers and rates of display from the agencies are invited for display of hoardings on various campaigns on short term basis in Delhi on rent free permitted sites for a display period ranging from one month to three months.

The sites will be identified by CBC or client Ministry as and when required for any outdoor media campaign. It is imperative to mention that this tender is invited for empanelment of company/firm/agency and discovery of rate for any future work. The CBC does not assure any work at present or in the future," the notice read.

According to the notice, the outdoor advertisers will be required to submit the details of the company/firm/agency in the prescribed technical bid in order to empanel themselves with CBC for the display of rent-free site hoarding in Delhi.

The agency applying should have experience in the display of hoarding in Delhi. Start-up agencies should have at least one year of experience in the display of rent-free site hoarding in Delhi.

Also, the agency should have a minimum turnover of Rs 1 crore per annum in the last two fiscal years for outdoor displays in Delhi and should submit a CA certificate of the annual turnover for the past three years.

Further, the agency should have the capability to print the flex material (eco-friendly) on its own or should have arrangements with other vendors for getting the printing of flex done.

The notice by the Bureau mentioned the standard size of hoarding may be 20'x10'. The size of the hoarding may be changed at any time, as per the requirement of the outdoor media campaign at the discretion of CBC.

The rental of hoarding shall be determined at a rate per square feet basis.

"The rental charges shall be paid by CBC on a monthly basis after the expiry of one complete month. Minimum one month rental shall be paid even if the display period is less than a month," it was added.

The notice further mentioned conditions including the frame of the hoarding shall be made of iron, erected on iron girders in such a manner that it becomes strong enough to withstand all hazards to the maximum extent possible.

"In case of any injury/damage is caused to anybody during erection of structure of the hoarding and/or display of publicity material, the concerned agency shall be responsible for same," it was said.

The height of the hoarding shall preferably be at least six feet from ground level and the rates are required on a uniform basis for the whole Delhi.