Chandrayaan-3 landing sets YouTube record with over 8.5 million peak concurrent views

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission not only achieved a historic lunar landing but also created new records on YouTube with a 8.5 million peak concurrent view, making it the largest live stream of all time on the platform.

Among the 15 top trending videos, after Chandrayaan-3 mission, there was Men on mission mom by Round2hell, UPSC - Stand Up Comedy Ft. By Anubhav Singh Bassi, Daily Vloggers Parody by Carryminati and Sasta Big Bosss 2 Parody by Ashish Chanchlani that took the top five spots.

Top 10 breakout creators for the year were Pawan Sahu, Neetu Bisht, Cute. Shivani.05, Filmy Suraj Actor, Aman dancer real, Artist Shintu Maurya, Sagar’s Kitchen, Priya Biswas, Prashant Sharma Entertainment and Great India Asmr.

“Access to tools, ease of short-form video and the wide-reaching impact of digital video continues to democratise content creation. This is enabling more people - across age, gender, cultures, professional backgrounds, and languages - to become creators,” said a Google India blog.

“This is supercharging the diversity of voices, powering new genres and growing the staying power of pop culture moments. For instance, Shorts is not only helping level the playing field but also opens doors to a playground of creative tools and formats to help emerging creators push the boundaries of their creativity,” the blog added.

Access to formats and engaged fandoms also drove long-lasting trends on YouTube in 2023.

With creators and their communities coming from various corners of the country, multi-format creation is helping lend more memorability to content.

“Take for instance: the Tom and Jerry format is a tongue-in-cheek interpretation of the popular cartoon that appeals to young and old alike. A single video can capture the imagination of a nation - whether it is the coming together in rapt attention to watch the moon-landing or diving deeper into the content they love with their favorite creators, like Ashish Chanchlani’s uniquely personal take on a popular show,” explained the blog.

Music continued to play muse for viral masterpieces in 2023 on YouTube.

“A traditionally one-way relationship with music has begun to transcend into a powerful one of creativity and self-expression. Whether to convey an emotion or express a point of view, music serves as a universal language that appeals to broad audiences,” said the blog.