Consumer court orders Grofers to pay Rs 8000 to a customer

After e-commerce platform Flipkart, online grocery services platform Grofers has landed in a soup. A resident of Mumbai named Kalpana Shah won a compensation of Rs 8,000 from Grofers.

The story dates back to January 2020. Shah had placed an order for watermelon seeds which were not delivered. When she followed up with the customer support team at Grofers, she was told that as per the records, all the items had been delivered.

Shah then connected with an agency who stated that she could either get an immediate refund or wait for two more weeks to get hold of her order. She opted for the former but fell prey to cyber fraud where she was asked to share a one-time password. She lost Rs 5,000.

Then, Shah approached the local consumer disputes redressal commission in 2022, who recently passed an order that Grofers pay the amount at nine percent interest rate.