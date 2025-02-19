DoT asks social media platforms to remove content violating Telecom Act

ADVERTISEMENT
The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has asked social media platforms including Meta, X and Instagram to remove content or applications that are abetting offenses by contravening provisions of the Telecommunication Act, 2023.
"It has been brought to the notice of DoT that an influencer has used a social media platform to tell people how to change their Calling Line Identification (CLI) number while making calls so that the called party sees some other number. Technically this is tampering of telecommunication identification and called CLI spoofing," the advisory said.
Section 42 (3) (c) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 specifically bars tampering of telecommunication identification. Further, Section 42 (3) ( e) prohibits a person from obtaining subscriber identity modules or other telecommunication identification through fraud, cheating or impersonation. Section 42 (7) of the said Act envisages that such offences are cognizable and non-bailable notwithstanding anything contained in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.
Under Section 42(3), such offences are punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine which may extend up to fifty lakh rupees, or with both.
The advisory highlighted that Section 42 (6) of the act also envisages same punishment for those who abets any offence under the Act.
Any application that allows to tamper telecom identifier (like CLI, IP address, IMEI etc.) is abetting users in committing an offence by contravening provisions of Telecommunication Act, 2023.
"Social media platforms and application hosting platforms are required to remove such content / applications that allows or promotes tamper of telecom identifier (like CLI, IP address, IMEI etc.) in contravention to the provisions of the Telecommunication Act, 2023," it said.
In addition to removing such content / applications action against such entities may also be initiated under Section 42 of the Telecommunications Act who are involved in making/promoting such content / applications that aid commitment of offence under the Telecommunication Act, 2023.
The department has asked all social media platforms and application hosting platforms to comply with this advisory and submit compliance Februray 28, 2025.