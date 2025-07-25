Elon Musk announces Vine's return in an "AI Form"

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk's social media company X is set to revive the video-sharing platform Vine in an "AI form," the tech entrepreneur. This news comes nearly nine years after the app was discontinued.
Musk posted the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, without providing additional details. X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for more information regarding the reboot.
The Tesla CEO has previously indicated a potential Vine revival since acquiring Twitter in 2022, including conducting public polls on X about bringing back the short-form video app popular in the 2010s.
Twitter launched Vine in January 2013, enabling users to share video snippets six seconds or less in length. The app gained traction among video bloggers and amassed millions of followers.
The six-second video format may align with AI-generated content, as most current AI video generation tools typically produce short-form content.
