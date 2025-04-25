            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • ed-detains-gensols-puneet-singh-jaggi-in-alleged-money-laundering-case-conducts-searches-against-firm-63244

ED detains Gensol's Puneet Singh Jaggi in alleged money laundering case; conducts searches against firm

The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), and were carried out at the company's premises in Delhi, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

By  Storyboard18Apr 25, 2025 10:09 AM
ED detains Gensol's Puneet Singh Jaggi in alleged money laundering case; conducts searches against firm
ED has also carried out search operations at Gensol's premises, including its headquarters in Ahmedabad. (Image source: Unsplash)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained Puneet Singh Jaggi, co-promoter and director of Gensol Engineering Ltd, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank fraud case. The agency also carried out search operations at the company’s premises, including its headquarters in Ahmedabad.

While the agency has not disclosed further details about the case, Jaggi reportedly was taken in for questioning on April 23, and his formal arrest is likely to follow pending approval from the ED’s senior officials.

The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), and were carried out at the company's premises in Delhi, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Gensol Engineering, part of the Gensol Group, is involved in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services in the renewable energy space, particularly solar. The company also forayed into the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing segment through its brand BluSmart and its EV arm Gensol EV.

The ED’s action stems from a SEBI order that alleged Gensol Engineering secured loans from Power Finance Corporation and IREDA Ltd for the procurement of electric vehicles and execution of EPC contracts.

However, instead of using the funds for their stated objectives, the company reportedly diverted the money towards acquiring assets registered in the personal names of the promoters, their relatives, or through various shell companies linked to the group.


Tags
First Published on Apr 25, 2025 10:04 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

44% of India’s smartphone sales in 2024 came from Gen Z: Report

44% of India’s smartphone sales in 2024 came from Gen Z: Report

How it Works

60% not familiar with AI; only 31% have tried a Gen AI tool: Google-Kantar report

60% not familiar with AI; only 31% have tried a Gen AI tool: Google-Kantar report

Brand Makers

Unilever sees strong growth prospects in India, driven by market share gains, favorable economic factors: CFO Srinivas Phatak

Unilever sees strong growth prospects in India, driven by market share gains, favorable economic factors: CFO Srinivas Phatak

Brand Makers

Rob Lake and the return of live spectacle in a digital world: The master of illusion in India

Rob Lake and the return of live spectacle in a digital world: The master of illusion in India

How it Works

Pakistan Super League faces uncertainty as Pakistan govt sends back Indian broadcast crew

Pakistan Super League faces uncertainty as Pakistan govt sends back Indian broadcast crew

How it Works

India a top strategic priority for Unilever’s new CEO, says HUL Chief Rohit Jawa

India a top strategic priority for Unilever’s new CEO, says HUL Chief Rohit Jawa

How it Works

Media buying disruption prompts brands to explore AI Agents

Media buying disruption prompts brands to explore AI Agents