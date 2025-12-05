BMW Group Asia names Rene Gerhard as new Managing Director from February 2026

BMW Group Asia has announced that Rene Gerhard will take over as Managing Director for the region from 1 February 2026. Gerhard, who has been with the BMW Group since 2002, brings more than two decades of international experience across Germany, India, Australia and Thailand.

Ritu Chandy, Senior Vice President for Region Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at BMW Group, stated that she is looking forward to welcoming Gerhard to Singapore, adding that his extensive global sales background positions him well to lead the diverse and fast-growing markets within the BMW Group Asia region.

The transition follows the move of current Managing Director Lars Nielsen, who will relocate to Munich to take on the newly created role of Head of Sales Steering & Strategy for the same regional division. Chandy acknowledged Nielsen’s contributions, saying he strengthened the BMW Group Asia region significantly during his tenure. She noted that under his leadership, BMW achieved the top spot in Singapore’s premium market and maintained strong momentum across the region. Nielsen also oversaw the launch of local production in Vietnam and supported the BMW Group Indonesia team in expanding the presence of both BMW and MINI.

With Gerhard’s appointment, BMW Group Asia is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, building on the strategic foundations established by Nielsen across its varied regional markets.

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 9:22 AM