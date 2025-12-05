Steady Agencies > Big Networks : Marketers push back as agency turmoil threatens brand continuity

Clients are already pushing agencies harder on transparency, stability commitments and leadership continuity.

In an industry defined by constant reinvention, some marketers are drawing a firm line: creativity thrives on stability, not churn. As global advertising networks grapple with sweeping restructuring, leadership exits, layoffs and mega-mergers, brand leaders say the resulting turbulence is threatening continuity, slowing execution and forcing hard decisions about agency partnerships.

In recent months, major holding companies, including Omnicom, which is currently undergoing restructuring following its $13 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), have seen turmoil spill into the public domain. As Storyboard18 earlier reported, the move has sparked concern among clients and the advertising community, who fear disruption to account servicing and campaign delivery. Internal town hall meetings, widely discussed by Reddit’s advertising community, underscored frustrations as teams sought clarity in what they described as a chaotic rollout.

The sentiment across discussions was blunt: instability distracts agencies from the work brands pay them to do.

For many marketers, this industry shake-up is more than just news, it’s reshaping priorities and prompting a reevaluation of partnership models.

‘Team consistency is everything’

Arjun Singh Chauhan, AVP and head of marketing at Apollo, said that the most critical factor in choosing or retaining an agency partner is consistency, not scale or reputation.

“Brands succeed when partners deeply understand our customers and deliver sustained consistency across campaigns,” he said, emphasising that team churn caused by restructures often resets progress that took years to build. “New teams from restructures or mergers often disrupt that momentum, forcing frustrating restarts to get everyone aligned again.”

Chauhan noted that even pitches from globally reputed firms are not enough to sway decision-making if there is internal instability or talent attrition looming.

“I’ve prioritized stable teams over flashy names, even passing on pitches from top firms if their key talent was at risk amid recent industry shake-ups,” he added.

According to him, the transformational role agencies play in shaping brands is underestimated, and while innovation or cost efficiency matters, they cannot compensate for strategic continuity built over time. “Great brands are built on deep synergy between agency and client teams. As marketers, we may take the limelight, but it’s the agency teams who bring the vision to life day after day.”

When continuity becomes a competitive advantage

Marketing transformation specialist Santosh Singh argues that agency stability is no longer an operational preference but a strategic moat. “Agencies are always an extended arm of the brands. When an agency goes through restructures or layoffs, the first thing that disappears is not talent, but continuity,” he said.

“You cannot build long-term brand love on short-term team stability,” Singh noted, pointing to the silent cost of institutional knowledge loss when familiar collaborators exit without transition time.

In his experience, disruptions have caused brands to lose months of momentum when key strategists or creatives walked away mid-campaign.

He cited an example of a consumer goods brand that maintained performance during a category shake-up because its agency team remained unchanged for three years. “Stability unlocked speed,” he said. “Iterations became smoother, experiments got bolder, and trust compounded. In a volatile market, stability is not a luxury; it is a competitive advantage.”

Brands steering clear of turbulence

Kotak Life’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ashish Nair, has a direct view of how shifting agency structures influence partnership decisions. Reflecting on past experiences and observing the industry churn, Nair said internal turmoil within large networks can erode confidence quickly.

“Now we have gone with agencies that have been around,” he said, acknowledging that the industry is watching developments like the Omnicom restructuring closely.

“At times, we steer clear knowingly because we know there is turmoil within.”

He added that guardrails are essential because no decision is foolproof. “You can never be 100% sure. But if you put your guardrails in place, most times it will take you through.”

What comes next?

The ongoing restructuring and consolidation wave may well redefine how agency-client partnerships are shaped going forward.

As Storyboard18 earlier reported, clients are already pushing agencies harder on transparency, stability commitments and leadership continuity. Some marketers are also exploring hybrid models, in-housing talent, or backing independent agencies that promise steadier teams and lower churn.

At its core, the message from brand leaders is clear: advertising may be powered by creativity, but consistency keeps the engine running.

Or as Singh puts it, “Partners who can hold your story when the world shakes, those are the ones who will build the brands that win next.”

