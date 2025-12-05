Aviation Minister directs IndiGo to restore services rapidly and prevent airfare escalation amid cancellations

The minister directed IndiGo to restore normal operations at the earliest and to ensure that airfares do not increase under any circumstances due to the present disruption.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday convened a high-level review meeting to assess IndiGo’s widespread flight disruptions, instructing the airline to stabilise operations without delay and ensure that ticket prices do not surge as a result of the ongoing issues.

IndiGo, which normally operates around 2,300 flights a day, cancelled more than 550 services on Thursday. During the meeting, the airline presented its data and attributed the disruption to complications in crew rostering, the rollout of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, and seasonal weather-related challenges, as per a report by PTI.

According to an official statement, Naidu voiced strong dissatisfaction with the way the situation had been managed, noting that the airline had ample time to prepare for the transition to the new regulatory requirements. He stressed that such large-scale inconvenience to passengers was avoidable with better planning.

The minister directed IndiGo to restore normal operations at the earliest and to ensure that airfares do not increase under any circumstances due to the present disruption. He also instructed the airline to proactively alert passengers to any possible cancellations well in advance and to provide all necessary support — including hotel accommodation, where required — to minimise inconvenience.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been tasked with conducting strict real-time monitoring of IndiGo’s operations. This includes on-ground inspections at major airports, with particular focus on passenger-handling procedures and timely communication during delays and cancellations. Officers have also been deployed to IndiGo’s operational control centres to maintain continuous oversight.

Naidu separately met senior officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and directed airport directors to closely track the ground situation and ensure smooth coordination across all points of operation.

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 9:11 AM