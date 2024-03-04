Fabindia partners with AI-powered Netcore Cloud to create individual experiences for customers

Netcore Cloud, a MarTech and customer experience company, announced its partnership with Fabindia, India's consumer lifestyle platform. This collaboration aims to enhance customer insights and transform interactions that Fabindia has with its customers on digital channels using Netcore's GenAI-powered solutions.

Netcore Cloud’s capabilities enable brands to create a unified customer profile, integrating data from every interaction across online and offline channels, including websites, mobile apps, and messaging. These tools analyze customer behavior at every stage of the conversion journey, automate workflows, and deliver personalized campaigns at the optimal time. This approach, backed by data analysis and machine learning, eliminates guesswork in customer engagement. Netcore's AI-based recommendation engine will allow Fabindias to customize AI algorithms for various scenarios, tailoring product recommendations to shoppers at different stages of the purchase funnel.

Group CEO of Netcore Cloud, Kalpit Jain, commented on the partnership, “Our goal has always been to work alongside B2C brands to create exceptional digital experiences. We are committed to revolutionizing how our clients’ marketing and product teams engage with their customers. We are looking forward to our partnership -with Fabindia in its journey towards superior customer experiences and greater value. We are confident that with our expertise in customer engagement, coupled with our AI-based recommendations, we will visibly elevate the brand experience for customers engaging with Fabindia.”

Adding to this Arun Naikar, Chief of Ecommerce at Fabindia said, “At Fabindia, our commitment to offering superior digital experiences that truly impact our customers is paramount. This is why we've chosen Netcore Cloud, renowned for its specialization in creating impactful and hyper-personalized digital engagements. Our collaboration is a strategic step towards elevating our digital offerings, ensuring that every customer interaction with Fabindia is not just engaging but truly memorable.”