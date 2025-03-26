F&B consumer complaints double in 2024, reaching 53,228: Ministry of Consumer Affairs

The consumer complaints in the food and beverage sector almost doubled in 2024, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution revealed on March 26.

Addressing the Lok Sabha session, Minister Pralhad Joshi, shared that the issues related to food safety, adulteration, labelling violations, quality control, inspections and penalties for violation of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, Rules and Regulations are dealt by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Implementation and enforcement of these standards primarily lies with the State/UT Governments.

Joshi assured that FSSAI also has a robust mechanism for handling consumer complaints/concerns. Further, the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) administered by the Department of Consumer Affairs has emerged as a single point of access to consumers across the country wherein all grievances, including Food and Beverages, are redressed at a pre-litigation stage.

It was shared that a total of 53,228 consumer complaints were received under the food and beverage category, as compared with 27,754 in 2023 and 17,389 in 2022. In 2024, Karnataka recorded the maximum number of consumer complaints (7,811), followed by Maharashtra (6,394- almost double of 2023), Uttar Pradesh (5,657) and Delhi (5,412).

In order to ensure the quality control, regular inspections and audits are being conducted by FSSAI through Food Safety Officers of Central and State Authorities to verify compliance with storage, segregation, and hygiene requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The details of samples analysed and action taken including penalties imposed and convictions made as informed by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.