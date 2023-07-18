FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: FanCode secures exclusive digital rights for India

FanCode, a sports destination, will exclusively livestream the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in India. FanCode has acquired the rights from 1Stadia and will livestream all the matches across India on its digital platform. The World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20th July 2023, and will take place across nine cities. The final will take place on August 20.

Football fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play and on FanCode's website.

All 64 matches of the Women's World Cup 2023 will be livestreamed on the platform.

Yannick Colaco, co-founder and chief executive officer of FanCode, said, "We are excited to bring one of the biggest global sporting events to Indian fans. Stars like Alexia Putellas, Megan Rapinoe, Marta, and Sam Kerr have become household names in India for young girls and boys. The tournament is a celebration of women's football, and we are committed to providing fans with a great experience.”

Sangeet Shirodkar, 1Stadia CEO and co-founder, said, “Partnering with FanCode to bring the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 to fans in India is a significant step for 1Stadia. FanCode's extensive reach and strength in the IPTV domain make them an ideal partner to deliver the tournament to a wide range of viewers. Women's sports, especially in the digital streaming space, have gained maximum traction and appeal, and we are excited to leverage this momentum to showcase the extraordinary talent and competitiveness of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Together with FanCode, we are confident in our ability to captivate and engage audiences across India, driving viewership to new heights.”

FanCode's partnership with 1Stadia and FIFA underscores its dedication to promoting and expanding the reach of women's sports. By offering an inclusive platform that showcases the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, FanCode continues to be at the forefront of revolutionizing sports consumption in India.