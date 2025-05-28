Forbes India celebrates 16 years with landmark anniversary issue, exploring the possibilities disruption brings

ADVERTISEMENT
Forbes India marks its 16th anniversary with a special commemorative issue, themed ‘Disruption’, reflecting on the recent transformative shifts reshaping India’s social, economic, and cultural fabric. Titled ‘Giant Strides’, this collectible special item captures how disruption can be a driving force behind progress.
For over a decade and a half, Forbes India has chronicled the nation’s entrepreneurial journey, documenting the evolution of ideas, enterprises, and individuals propelling India into the future. This milestone edition continues that legacy, offering incisive commentary and thought leadership across a spectrum of sectors—from energy to education, sports to technology.
The special edition brings together a diverse collective of influential voices—including economists, academicians, entrepreneurs, and sportspersons—actively shaping tomorrow's India.
Featured essays include: ● Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India ● Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power ● Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist and mental health advocate ● Nandan Nilekani, chairman and co-founder of Infosys ● Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman of Info Edge ● Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO for Auto and Farm Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra ● Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Group
Together, they explore how India is navigating seismic transitions in manufacturing, clean energy, digital innovation, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and more. These narratives reflect a growing urgency to reimagine leadership, value creation, and resilience in the face of constant change.
A striking new cover design, a departure from past visual identities, marks this momentous issue. The bold, forward-facing aesthetic captures the spirit of ambition, reinvention, and possibility.