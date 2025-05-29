Bajaj Auto's profit drops by 10% in Q4FY25, revenue jumps to Rs 12,646 crore

Bajaj Auto's March quarter profit dropped by 10% in the fiscal year 2025. The company of Friday announced Quarter 4 and Fiscal 2025 results on the stock exchanges. According to the Q4 earnings, Baja Auto's consolidated profit stood at Rs 1,801.85 crore compared to 2,011.43 crore in the same quarter in fiscal year 2024.

However, the revenue from operations increased by 9.4% to Rs 12,646.32 crore in Q4 FY24 versus Rs 11,554.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

In Q4FY25, Bajaj's EBITDA stood at Rs 2,451 crore, up 6 % YoY majorly due to favorable currency, cost reduction on the new Chetak platform and higher discretionary spending notably on brand investments, and jigs/fixtures among others, the company said.

Bajaj's motorcycles, such as Pulsar, Avenger, and Dominar, among others, witnessed a subdued demand in the domestic market in the January-March quarter of 2025 despite the decisive pricing actions.

In contrast, the premium bikes business gained momentum in the same period, with Triumph volumes doubling to a new high of 12,000 units.

The electric 3-wheelers continued to drive the double-digit growth in commercial vehicle revenue in Q4 FY2025, led by the launch of Bajaj 'GoGo'.

Overall, Bajaj Motors FY25 profit surged to Rs 7,324.73 crore--a decline of 5% year-on-year (Rs 7,708.24 crore in FY24). The company registered a total income of Rs 52,468.96 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 46,306.45 crore in FY24. The automotive major's revenue crossed the Rs 50,000 crore mark for the first time, up 12% YoY, led by record sales of both vehicles and spares.

In fiscal year 2025, Bajaj Motors clocked EBITDA at Rs 10,1010 crore up 14% YoY, and the EBITDA margin held steady at 20.2% across quarters.